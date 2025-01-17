Unrest in Juba as shops owned by Sudanese are targeted

Juba, South Sudan | THE INDEPENDENT | South Sudanese citizens took to Juba streets today, destroying shops owned by Sudanese nationals in apparent retaliation for the recent brutal killings of South Sudanese citizens in Wad Medani, Sudan.

Tensions have escalated with clashes reported between protestors and security forces. Reports indicate that government forces are firing shots in the air in an attempt to disperse the crowds and restore order.

The situation remains tense, and there are concerns about further violence if calm is not quickly restored. Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the unrest, but calls for restraint are being echoed by community leaders and activists.

This development highlights the growing anger among South Sudanese citizens over the treatment of their compatriots in Sudan and raises questions about how the government will address the underlying grievances.