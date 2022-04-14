Unrepaired street lights fuel insecurity in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Arua city are demanding the repair of non-functional solar street lights citing insecurity.

At least 50 solar street lights have remained unrepaired after breaking down for close to a year, posing a threat to road users during night hours.

Some of the malfunctioned solar streets lights are located along Enyau road, Lemerijoa road, Rhino camp road all in the Central division among others.

The solar street lights were installed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID projects funded by the World Bank.

Brant Angumaipi, a resident of Arua city says some streets are covered by darkness at night which has drawn complaints from residents and traders who sell their items during night hours. According to Agumaipi, the persistent blackout especially at night has also affected the beauty of the city.

Meanwhile Aluma Patrick, a motorcyclist in Arua city says the lack of security lights has escalated crime rates in the area especially phone snatching at night. He says that many of his colleagues have abandoned working at night although it is the time they normally get more customers and money.

Ivan Sukuru, the LCI chairperson of Upper Bibia cell in Pangisa ward, Central division revealed that criminals are now taking advantage of the dark spots to waylay and rob their victims.

Arua city engineer Anthony Dradria attributed the damage of the street lights to vandalism of the solar batteries by unscrupulous people, especially on Lemerijoa road.

He disclosed that as a measure to address vandalism, they intend to adopt new techniques that will see the solar batteries fitted up on the poles.

Arua city mayor Sam Wadri Nyakua says the city has earmarked 39 million shillings for repairing the solar street lights.

According to Nyakua, the contract for the repairs has been awarded to Godmax Services limited and the works are expected to be completed before the end of this financial year.

