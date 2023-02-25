Unreliable water supply cripples work at Luwero hospital

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The unreliable water supply has crippled services at Luwero hospital amidst an increased number of patient admission. Every month, Luwero hospital admits 1,000 patients and delivers 370 mothers.

Dr. Steven Magera, the Medical Superintendent of Luwero hospital says both inpatients and health workers need water for use but the facility is currently facing a water shortage. Magera explains that the facility depends largely on water supply from the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, which only runs for a few hours a day.

Magera says that this slows down work especially in theatre as well as in wards where patients need water for bathing, cleaning, and washing clothes among other services. He says that they have since petitioned the district for help to sink their own underground well to ensure a stable water supply.

He says that once they establish a reliable water supply system, they will also construct a sewerage system so as to reduce on-pit latrines that have dotted the hospital.

Susan Namukwaya, an expectant mother expresses fear that the water shortage may result in a sanitation crisis and disease outbreak. “How can we be admitted to the hospital but we can’t bathe or wash due to lack of water?” Namukwaya wondered

Erastus Kibirango, the LC5 Chairman of Luwero district says that sometimes the hospital is forced to use the district water bowser truck to fetch water from the community for use at the hospital. Kibirango explains that he has since directed the district water officer to treat the hospital request as an emergency and ensure there is an alternative water source till they get funds to construct an underground water supply system.

Ronald Kisakye, the Luwero Branch Manager for National Water and Sewerage Corporation admitted inadequate water supply but said this doesn’t only affect the hospital but the entire town. Kisakye explains that the available water sources are inadequate to supply water to Wobulenzi and Luwero town councils at the same time.

“We should also note that there are other external factors which include an unreliable power supply which sometimes affects our efforts to maintain water supply,” Kisakye said.

Currently, Luwero hospital spends Shillings 4 million per quarter on water bills.

Luwero Hospital expects to receive 335 million Shillings as under the Primary Health Care grant in the financial year 2022/23 below the 399 million shillings received in the 2021/22 financial year.

****

URN