UNRA seeks permanent solution to Pakwach floods

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Roads Authority says it is coming up with a permanent solution to handle the threat of more flooding at Pakwach bridge and the surrounding areas.

On Sunday night, heavy rains that pounded Nwoya, Buliisa and Pakwach districts for more than seven hours resulted into increased waters in River Nile and Tongue River which pours into the Nile at Pakwach bridge.

The situation presented an imminent threat of flood waters and floating vegetation cutting off Pakwach-Nwoya and Pakwach Tongue gate roads which forced UNRA to issue an alert on Monday night.

Bernard Byakagaba, the UNRA engineer for Gulu station says though the floodwaters receded without cutting off the roads again, UNRA teams have set out to assess the threat and devise a permanent solution which will involve installing more culverts and open more channels to allow free flow of water

Meanwhile Julius Mwesigwa, the UNRA Arua station engineer told URN today that the group in Arua is teaming up with that in Gulu to address the impending problem of floods. Engineer Mwesigwa adds that heavy-duty road equipment has also been dispatched to aid the Gulu team that is currently in Pakwach to assess and work on a solution to the threat of floods.

But Swaib Toko, the RDC Pakwach said though there were some fears and issuance of flood alerts by UNRA, there is no danger and that all travellers and the people on either side of Pakwach bridge are safe to travel.

On December 2 and December 3, 2019, floodwaters from Tongue River blocked and cut off the road from Pakwach to Nwoya leaving hundreds of passengers and traffic stranded on either side and some trucks submerged for more than 12 hours until a drainage channel was opened to fasten and drain off the flood water into River Nile near the Pakwach bridge.

The ongoing heavy rains in most parts of West Nile and the country have also halted operations of ferry services at Panyimur and Obongi, leaving only Laropi, which UNRA engineers say is facing imminent closure due to the increasing floods.

******

URN