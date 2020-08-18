UNRA delays evictions of northern bypass taxi operators

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Road users along the Kampala Northern bypass may continue to endure traffic jams and accidents as Uganda Road’s Authority (UNRA) delays the eviction of illegal taxi stages along the highway.

The authority blamed traffic jams and accidents along Northern bypass on illegal taxi stages which it said had reduced the road surface available for vehicular movement.

Taxi operators had been asked to get back to KCCA accepted stages. UNRA operation against illegal taxis stages along the 21-kilometer highway was expected to commence on Tuesday 18th August.

But spokesperson, Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe said the exercise has temporarily been suspended pending consultations with law enforcement agencies and Kampala Capital City Authority(KCCA)

Kampala Capital City Authority according Kyobe has to avail UNRA with the list of all the illegal stages and taxi park leaders among others.

He added that operations are expected to be taken on once the enforcement team is ready.

But Timothy Ssenyange, the defense secretary at one of the stages near Bwaise roundabout in an interview said they had planned to relocate only to discover congestion at designated stages.

He added that unless new parks are created along the bypass, efforts to eliminate illegal stages may be futile.

Kalerwe taxi park acting chairperson, Dissan Mutaawe said so far they had admitted eight taxis that were previously operating at some of the illegal stages.

He however revealed that the new entrants are expected to worsen congestion due to inadequate space. Some of the travelers in an interview told URN that traffic congestion along northern bypass has become unbearable.

Jane Nandutu and Samuel Mawanda, who were traveling from Busega said they had spent almost one and a half hours on the road waiting for cars to move.

The Kampala Northern bypass was designed to relieve congestion and reduce on travel time on several routes in and around Kampala.

It passes through Kampala and parts of Wakiso district starting from Bweyogerere on Jinja road to Busega where it joins the Entebbe expressway.

******

URN