Unlicensed imaging centers face closure

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Atomic Energy Council of Uganda has warned to close substandard imaging facilities and arrest unlicensed radiographers. The council has also warned to revoke the licenses of imaging centers using unqualified personnel and faulty equipment.

Nassarious Nimbashabira, the Principal Radiation Protection Officer in the Atomic Energy Council says that the move is intended to protect society and the environment from the dangers of ionizing radiation.

He says they have also discovered that the majority of the operators don’t service their machines regularly as required, which has exposed patients to irreversible body effects resulting from radiation.

Dr. Peter Sebutinde, the Mbarara District Health Officer has tasked the Atomic Energy Council to establish regional offices where their challenges can be attended to quickly.

Jones Biira, a radiographer at Kagando hospital says that they want the Atomic Energy Council to provide radiographers with expert engineers to help them understand and operate their machines better.

According to the 2019 Atomic Energy Council report, there were 299 licensed imaging centers in Uganda. However, Nimbashabira says the number of imaging facilities has increased nationwide, with many of them operating illegally.

The Atomic Energy Council which started in 2009 is mandated with registering and licensing any person planning to set up an imaging facility in Uganda. The council is also mandated to ensure a safe housing facility and qualified personnel operate the machines.

