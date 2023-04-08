Unknown assailants kill NGO boss

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown assailants have killed Herbert Galusha, the executive director of Echoes of Children’s Voices ECOV- Uganda.

According to unconfirmed information, the assailants killed Galusha at his home next to Mbale primary school in Mbale City Northern Division on Good Friday and dragged his body next to Tobin Health Center along Mbale-Kumi road.

It is reported that Galusha who works in Kampala often travels to his home in Mbale on weekends.

According to Namati.org, ECoV Uganda is an indigenous Non-Government organization founded in 2015 as a Community-Based Organization(CBO) and registered in 2019 by the Uganda National NGO Bureau as a National Non-Government organization (NGO) with a Vision of a secure and self-sustaining child-centered community. Police were yet to issue a statement in connection to the incident by the time of publishing this story.

*****

URN