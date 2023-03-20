University Council hosts appreciation breakfast for former Makerere leaders

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Makerere University council has held a commemoratory breakfast- dubbed “A legacy of leadership” of all the former leaders of the University as a part of its activities to commemorate 100 years of Excellent Service to Humanity.

While speaking at the function, the chairperson of the council, Lorna Magara said that the presentation of Certificates of Service and Souvenirs is premised on what they felt was their obligation as the leadership to honour the contribution of our Chancellors, Vice Chancellors, and Deputy Vice Chancellors who served this institution diligently.

“Today’s celebration is also meant to bring to remembrance the contributions of those who selflessly served Makerere but have since completed this earthly race. It is our humble gesture as the current leadership of this great institution to demonstrate that we remember and sincerely appreciate their respective contributions and influence long after their departure,”

Magara added that as the university embarks on a second century, the institution’s ambitions and plans must continue to reflect the selflessness and diligent service that characterized its founding.

“As rightly stated by our strategic plan for 2020 – 2030, our efforts should be aimed at consolidating Makerere’s position as the global knowledge hub at the heart of Africa,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said that he was delighted to congratulate all of those that were recognized for their service to Makerere University in various capacities.

“I am therefore grateful to all of you, who paved way for us, providing the exemplary leadership that Makerere University as a leading institution ought to exhibit. If we walk with our heads high up, it is because you prepared the way for us. If we boast of a university that is ranked as one of the top research institutions, it is because you gave all your energies to Makerere that she may prosper. Thank you very much indeed for your sacrifices,” he said.

In his keynote address, the former Chairperson of Makerere University Council, Mathew Rukikaire tasked the university management to spearhead and establish a centre dealing with the Sub-Sahara region-related problems such as population growth among others.

“According to the current population in Africa, by 2050 Uganda will double its population from 45 million to 90 million, and the same to Kenya from 50 million to 90 Million. With this kind of population that Africa is witnessing, we can either become the largest slum and most politically unstable region in the world affected by hunger, diseases, wars, and massive immigration to other continents,” he noted.

CATEGORY NAME TERM OF OFFICE REPRESENTED BY A FORMER CHANCELLORS 1. Prof. Apolo Robin Nsibambi 2003–2007 Daughters:

Juliet Nsibambi Kasujja

Violet Nsibambi 2. Prof. George Mondo Kagonyera 2007–2011, 2012–2015 Self B FORMER CHAIRPERSONS OF COUNCIL 1. Eng. Dr. Charles Wana-Etyem 2018–2022 Self 2. Hon. Mathew Rukikaire 2010–2018 Self 3. Canon John Bikangaga 1990–1996 Son & Daughter

Eng. Andrew Bikangaga

Mrs. Margaret Kakitahi Bikangaga C FORMER VICE CHAIRPERSONS OF COUNCIL 1. Mrs. Christine R.M. Kiganda 2002–2010 Self D FORMER VICE CHANCELLORS 1. Prof Livingstone Serwadda Luboobi 2004–2009 Self 2. Prof. Pancas John Mukasa Lubowa Ssebuwufu 1993–2004 Son:

Mr. Martin Mwanje 3. Prof. Barnabas George Kirya 1986–1990 Self 4. Prof. William Senteza Kajubi 1977–1979, 1990–1993 Daughters:

Mrs. Betty Mugoya Kajubi

Ms. Samalie Kajubi 9. Mr. Frank Kalimuzo 1970–1972 Son & Daughter: Daniel Kalimuzo Phyllis Kalimuzo E FORMER DEPUTY VICE CHANCELLORS (ACADEMIC AFFAIRS) 1. Lady Justice Prof. Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza 2004–2009 2007–2012 Self F FORMER DEPUTY VICE CHANCELLORS (FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION) 1. Prof William Bazeyo 2017–2020 Self 2. Prof. Barnabas Nawanagwe 2013–2017 Self 3. Prof. Sandy Stephens Tickodri – Togboa 2009–2013 Self 4. Prof. David Justin Bakibinga 2004–2009 Self