United States launches five-year project to help reduce corruption in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The United States Mission in Uganda, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), today launched the Strengthening Systems and Public Accountability project to support actions to improve the government of Uganda’s accountability to its citizens and decrease the corruption that impedes economic growth and development, and that negatively affects the quality of life of ordinary Ugandans.

The five-year project aims to strengthen accountability, deepen public participation in and oversight of public institutions and social services, and reduce corruption in public service sectors.

“We want every Ugandan to be able to access public services without paying a bribe, so that they can build their businesses and strengthen their communities instead of further enriching someone just for doing their job,” said U.S. Ambassador Natalie E. Brown at the project’s launch.

The project will engage national and local level government institutions, civil society, the private sector, academia, and the media to ensure that public institutions adhere to a higher standard of integrity and performance.

The project aims to empower key government institutions to improve internal processes and will work with local governments in the Albertine and Northern Uganda regions, those in refugee hosting districts, and in Kampala and surrounding districts. The project will address corruption, accountability, and performance in the education, oil and gas, and refugee support sectors, among others.

Management Systems International will implement this project in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Coalition of Uganda, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, the Accountability Lab, and Development Gateway.

Working together, the United States and Uganda can advance accountability and create an environment in which confidence in public institutions is strong, and Ugandan businesses can thrive.