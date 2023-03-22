Wednesday , March 22 2023
United Bank for Africa supports FortPortal School

The Independent March 22, 2023 Business, In The Magazine Leave a comment

Some of the items provided to Fort Portal Senior Secondary School through the UBA Foundation. Photo via @UBAUganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On March 15, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Uganda provided more than 500 literature books and other items to Fort Portal Senior Secondary School through UBA Foundation which is its Corporate Social Responsibility arm with an initiative ‘’Read Africa’’.

This is one way the Bank is working hand in hand with schools across the country to curb the poor reading culture among the youths in Uganda. UBA Foundation has a long history of supporting educational initiatives across Africa and that’s why it stepped in to support the school alleviate different challenges faced by students with much-needed resources as a testament to its commitment to promoting education and empowering young people with improved learning experience under conducive learning environments.

UBA’s Anthony Mayanja, said, they are a socially responsible organization which is why they are supporting the education sector.

