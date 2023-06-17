UNIDO to build global AI alliance with Huawei

Fenyeslitke, Hungary | Xinhua | The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) said on Thursday that it will join hands with Chinese tech giant Huawei and other global firms to launch an alliance for artificial intelligence (AI) to promote the technology’s use in industry and manufacturing.

Zou Ciyong, UNIDO Deputy to the Director General and Managing Director, announced the initiative in a video speech at a logistics forum held at the eastern Hungarian town of Fenyeslitke.

The “Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing” will be officially launched at this year’s World Artificial Intelligence Conference to be held in Shanghai in July, said Zou, adding that the alliance will focus on facilitating research and development (R&D) of AI technologies specific to industry and manufacturing, developing and promoting ethical guidelines for the use of AI, and providing AI-related policy recommendations to governments and international organizations.

Noting the “increasingly important role” of AI technologies, he said that the UNIDO looks forward to further cooperation with Huawei on AI to “guide the future of industrial development.”

Radoslaw Kedzia, vice president of central and eastern Europe and Nordic region at Huawei, said at the forum that Huawei can contribute its experience, know-how and R&D capability to the global AI alliance to ensure that “the technology can really benefit human lives.”

Thursday’s forum was held in the East-West Gate (EWG) in Fenyeslitke, where Europe’s first land-based intermodal logistics terminal using 5G technology is located and the terminal opened last October. Huawei supplies network equipment to the EWG, which is also the first terminal in Europe to control cranes remotely using 5G technology.

