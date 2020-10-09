Unhappy coach Gracia remains at Valencia for the time being

Madrid, Spain | XINHUA | Valencia coach Javi Gracia will remain at the club for the time being, as it would cost him three million euros if he chooses to leave now.

Gracia had been close to resigning from the club he only joined in the summer due to his frustration over the club’s work in this summer’s transfer window, which saw key first team regulars such as Ferran Torres, Dani Parejo, Ezequiel Garay, Francis Coqueilin, Rodrigo Moreno and Cristiano Piccini all leave with nobody signed to replace them.

Although Valencia have had a reasonably bright start to the campaign with two wins, two defeats and a draw to kick off the season, their 2-0 home defeat to Betis last Saturday highlighted the club’s shortcomings.

According to the Spanish sporting press, after the transfer window closed on Monday with no new signings, Gracia sought to speak to the club’s president Anil Murthy in order to inform club owner Peter Lim of his intention to resign.

The source also indicated that it was because Lim’s promises regarding signings had not been fulfilled.

However, the 50-year-old was told that if he left the club of his own accord, he would have to pay three million euros in compensation. Gracia had a two-hour meeting with Murthy but was unable to speak to the club’s owner.

Murthy insisted that the club, which failed to qualify for Europe last season, has full confidence in Gracia to get the best out of the squad.

Gracia remains Valencia coach on Thursday morning, but for how long is still uncertain.

*********

XINHUA