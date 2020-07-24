Unfulfilled pledges haunt NRM aspirants in Nakaseke

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Persons seeking to contest for various political positions in Nakaseke district using the National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket are haunted by unfulfilled pledges made by the government over the years.

According to the NRM roadmap, the election for village Special Interests Groups is scheduled to take place on July 24, while those seeking to contest for Local council III positions will be elected on August 24. Those contesting for district positions will be elected on August 28 and those seeking to join parliament will be chosen on September 10.

As the dates draw closer, the aspirants are also intensifying campaigns, moving villages in the search for supporters and campaign agents. But this has become an uphill task as the constituents shun them pointing the pledges made to the communities in the aftermath of the 1981-1986 guerrilla war.

These include the delayed compensation of veterans, the failed procurement of bicycles for local council chairpersons, the upgrade of Kisuule-Kapeeka and Luweero-Butalangu roads, the elevation of Nakaseke Hospital to a regional referral and the construction of Nakaseke district headquarters.

Robert Ntege, one of the area residents reckons that the area has not earned from the sacrifices made by their forefathers to bring the NRM government to power. Ntege says that the compensation run initially by the Ministry in charge of Luweero Triangle was selective and benefited just a few families.

Isaac Matovu, the NRM chairperson of Bwejajji village says grass-root mobilizers like him are always neglected and only remembered during elections. The NRM supporters say the NRM MPs have not done enough to ensure that the pledges are fulfilled.

Ssezi Wasonko, the NRM chairperson of Mpwedde village in Kasangombe sub-county says that several residents along Kisuule-Kapeeka road are bitter over its sorry state. Ssezi says that the residents lost hope for the construction of the road by the NRM government.

Ali Nkugwa, the NRM chairperson of Naseta village says that the poor state of roads has affected the transportation of people and agricultural produce resulting in poor standards of living for the population in the area.

Nakaseke district chairperson Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka says that he has reminded the government to elevate Nakaseke Hospital in vain. Koomu, however, said that there is still a reason why people should vote for NRM candidates saying only them can fulfill pledges because of their NRA historical ties with the district.

Charles Nsereko Bassajjassubi, the NRM parliamentary aspirant in Nakaseke South says that he has spent a year conducting research on the unfulfilled pledges and established that the population is still bitter. He however hastens to add that although many are still pending, the area needs to choose leaders who have the ability to remind President Museveni to fulfill his promises.

In 2016, Lutamaguzi Ssemakula of Democratic Party won the Parliamentary seat for Nakaseke South, an area dominated by NRM supporters. It’s highly believed this was partly due to NRM’s failure to fulfill the pledges.

