UNEB warns schools on fraudsters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board- UNEB has cautioned schools against fraudsters.

UNEB officials say that they have received information from several whistle blowers and schools about being asked for large sums of money to stop their results from being withheld.

The fraudsters are targeting both primary and secondary schools.

Dan N Odongo, the Executive Secretary of UNEB says that schools should not fall prey to the tricks of the fraudsters because its only UNEB has the mandate to communicate to schools whose results have been withheld.

“If a school is suspected by UNEB to have indulged in any form of examination malpractice, and there is need to interface with the school management, UNEB formally communicates to the schools. We do not use third parties,” Odongo said.

Jennifer Kasumba, the Senior Public Relations Officer UNEB says that the examination body was tipped by whistle blowers in some of the schools that were asked to pay the money.

“Marking is on-going at the moment and we have received reports that there are people who are asking people for money telling them lies that we are going to withhold their examinations. This is false because we are still marking,” Kasumba said.

According to Odongo, in cases of malpractice, the board does not ask schools for money for them to be cleared. In cases of malpractice, the board investigates allegations of malpractice before it withholds results.

UNEB’s call comes following several reports of examination leakages during PLE.

******

URN