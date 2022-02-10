Thursday , February 10 2022
Lato Milk
Home / The News Today / UNEB sets October-December for PLE, UCE, UACE exams

UNEB sets October-December for PLE, UCE, UACE exams

The Independent February 10, 2022 The News Today Leave a comment

Students sitting their O level exams last year. SOPS were observed. PHOTO UNEB FILES

✳ PLE – sh34,000 per candidate
✳ UCE – sh164,000 per candidate
✳ UACE – sh186,000 per candidate

✅ PLE: Oct 14 – Nov 18
✅ UCE: Nov 7 – Nov 9
✅ UACE: Nov 18 – Dec 9

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has confirmed that this year’s exams for Primary and Secondary schools will be conducted in October, November and December – as was in the past.

Last year, exams were held March to mid-year due to the lock-down that affected the 2020 academic year. It had been expected that exams would again be held in May, as many candidates had been studying online since May last year, but UNEB announced at the resumption of school this year that it would go back to the old schedule of exams.

The board today released the key dates and activities prior to the final conduct of the 2022 Primary Leaving Exams (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

The board has also maintained registration fees. Government will however pay for candidates in the Universal Primary Education (UPE), Universal Secondary Education (USE) and the Universal Post-O level Education and Training programs.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved