UNEB fails to pin Buvuma headteacher over malpractice

Buikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Court has tasked Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB to table evidence implicating Siraje Kakomo Musisi, the head teacher Buvuma College School and the UNEB scout, Afema Droti for exam malpractice.

UNEB dragged the duo to court for allegedly aiding and abetting examination malpractices during last year’s Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education-UACE examinations in 2018 when they leaked paper for candidates of Buvuma College School, which prompted UNEB to withhold their results.

The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges. On Friday, the Mukono Resident State Attorney, Sarah Babirye told Lugazi Chief Magistrate, Aisha Nabukeera that UNEB is yet to present the evidence implicating the accused persons.

Ann Kamaali, the UNEB Senior Legal Officer told court they have sufficient evidence implicating the accused, which is locked up in safe place that will only be accessible on November 15th. 2019.

“Today we were supposed to produce exhibits in court. However, the exhibits are in a warehouse where they set exams from making it difficult to access it,” Kamaali told court.

The accused’s lawyer, Caleb Mabirizi told court that his clients are being accused for nothing since the process of managing exams involves many parties including police officers who were not brought to court.

Lugazi Chief Magistrate, Aisha Nabukeera adjourned the case to November 20th, 2019 to allow prosecution to table the evidence.

*****

URN