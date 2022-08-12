UNEB asks schools to display candidates’ lists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Examinations Board ( UNEB) has asked all headmasters to display a list of their candidates for the national 2022 examinations with effect from Saturday August 13.

The registers should be displayed in a conspicuous place at the school notice board to enable candidates, guardians and parents to review and confirm status of registration as well as their bio-data.

UNEB is required by law for the display to be done 60 days before the date for the commencement of the national examinations. National Examinations are set to start on October 14, 2022, with the briefing of Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) candidates.

What will follow are the UCE, Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) at all the UNEN exams centres across the country.

” Please note that this is a legal requirement of the UNEB Act 2021, Article 4, sub section 2, which compels Examination Centres to display candidates’ lists, 60 days before the date for the commencement of the national examinations,” said UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo in a statement released on Thursday.

Odongo added that, “Please ensure that both parents and candidates are informed of the display exercise in time to avoid contradictions. It is important that the candidates sign a parallel register as a way of confirming their bio-data.”

Where anomalies in candidate’s bio-data are found, head of centres are required to inform UNEB immediately for correction of the variance..