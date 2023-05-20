Understanding poor countries

Revisiting a book beloved by many around the world on the causes of economic failure and success

THE LAST WORD | Andrew M. Mwenda | Last week, a friend sent me a long dissertation about how great Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty, a book by James Robinson and Daron Acemoglu, really is. It is a book beloved by many including seven Nobel laureates in economics who endorsed it. It is also a book I found hopelessly out of depth when it comes to discussing economic development. Its concluding chapter (in the initial version) reflects the core argument of the book, but equally the authors’ inability for a broad perspective about the multifaceted nature of the process of social-economic transformation: “Institutions, Institutions, Institutions.”

This is a slogan Jesus Christ (and later Kwame Nkrumah) would have understood. “Seek ye first the kingdom of God,” Jesus said, “and the rest will be added onto you.” Nkrumah substituted the kingdom of God with “the political kingdom.” Robinson and Acemoglu argue that for nations to prosper, the only thing they need is good institutions. They dismiss geography, culture, etc. as bogus. I have demonstrated in this column before how that argument is misleading, using the very same examples the authors used. In this column I will deal with the critical prerequisite for development – political stability. This article, therefore, is a conversation with my friend that I have decided to share with the public.

It really doesn’t matter what your culture, geography, institutions, policies, etc. are. If you are politically unstable (you lack a state that can ensure order like Somalia, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, etc.) you simply cannot develop. Of course, you can have political stability without development. Why? You may be situated in a neighborhood where many of your neighbors are at war (like Chad) or are geographically isolated in some remote mountainous region (like Bhutan) or you have bad policies (like Julius Nyerere’s Ujama policies that wrecked Tanzania), or your people are tied to cultural beliefs antithetical to capitalist accumulation.

So, political stability i.e. the ability of the state (to use Max Weber’s expression) to monopolise the legitimate use violence is the primary basis upon which everything rests. And this “everything” includes good institutions and policies, freedom and democracy, etc. Without political stability, a strong state able to enforce law and order and to ensure the sanctity of life and property, nothing else is possible. And this is where the process of economic development gets complicated. Why? Because the creation and maintenance of a stable political order requires carrots and sticks.

On the one hand leaders must make difficult compromises and also give big concessions. This means leaders must placate the often-conflicting and contradictory interests of different powerful elites. On the other hand, they must suppress certain groups and interests using the coercive and repressive instruments of the state. How a leadership balances these carrots and sticks varies from place to place and epoch to epoch. The nature of institutions is therefore a product of this grand bargain. In some countries the compromises and concessions necessary to placate the interests of the often rowdy, divided, noisy, conflicting elites may result in political institutions and public policies that undermine development.

I had been chewing on this idea for many years when I read a book by the Nobel laureate in economics, George Akerlof, and Rachel Kranton, titled Identity Economics: How our Identities Shape our Work, Wages and Wellbeing. The book tells a story of Hamilton High School in upstate New York. In the 1950s it was a preeminent school in America, a place for the top elite of American society. And in Jim Crow USA (America’s own vicious version of apartheid), it was a whites-only school.

The school had a strong and strict culture that enforced and ensured discipline and cohesion. The strict community of values and norms led the school to excel in academics and sports. So, the white students (and their parents) loved and admired the school and its authoritarian rules. They took pride in them as part of their culture that made them distinct and also successful. This is identity at work: to be a student at Hamilton High School made you special. It conferred upon you a specific identity as a member of a special and privileged group. What an outsider would have seen as despotism, the students (and their parents) saw as a source of pride and identity.

Then came the civil rights movement. Schools had to be desegregated. This meant Hamilton High School had to admit black students. However, the black students who came to Hamilton did not share in its culture. They found its rules oppressive, its strict rules intolerable. This led to friction. Soon strikes/riots became part of daily life at Hamilton. These became so violent that the school had to be closed so many times in a year. Thus, students could not study and therefore not excel in sports and academics as they used to.

Then those in charge decided to change the administration. The new leadership realised that for the school to function in its new multiracial character, it had to accommodate the interests, mentalities and culture of the black students. He lessened and loosened the rules. Strikes disappeared. Students could now study in peace. But this came at a price of declined academic and sports performance. Yet the students had not changed. Excellence in academics and sports had been a result of its identity, an identity shaped around the strict and rigid enforcement of the rules.

This argument had been made by my former lecturer at the University of London, Mushtaq Khan. Studying South Korea and Pakistan, he found that what makes successful nations is not just the form of government, or the quality of political institutions or even the public policies. It is the political settlement the balance of power between the state (acting as patron) and the different social forces and interests acting as its clients.

Pakistan and South Korea had the same system of government an all-powerful military ruler who had centralised power in the presidency and personalised it in his hands: Field Marshal Mohammed Ayub Khan in Pakistan and Gen. Park Chung Hee in South Korea. Both leaders and governments pursued a common industrial policy, a selective allocation of tax exemptions, state subsidies and access to cheap credit to a small select group of industrial houses. In South Korea, this led to successful industrialisation. In Pakistan, it led to a military coup, a civil war and the breakup of the country. Why? I will return to this discussion next week.

