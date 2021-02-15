Understaffing prompts construction of UGX 3Billion Luweero nursing school

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Understaffing at the catholic owned Bishop Ceaser Asili Memorial Hospital, one of the biggest health facilities in Luweero district has compelled the church to embark on the construction of a 3 billion Shillings Nurses Training School.

Bishop Ceaser Asili Memorial Hospital, which receives Shillings 77 million annually under the Primary Health Care Strategy scheme, is often under the spotlight over

questionable health service delivery with a number of patients complaining about the absence of health workers to attend to them.

Now, to address the human resource gap, the church has embarked on the construction of the Mater Asiae Nursing & Midwifery Training School. ILD & DMZ companies based in

Germany are bankrolling the project. The institute will enrol 300 students each year once completed in three years’ time.

Dr. Agaba Byamukama, the Chairperson Mater Asiae Nursing & Midwifery Training

School, who also doubles as the Nakasongola District Health Officer, says they embarked on this project five years ago. He says this followed a study into the human resource problem at the facility, which showed that they needed to train their own staff just like the way it is with some other facilities.

He, however, says the institute will not only benefit Bishop Ceaser Asili Memorial Hospital, but also other facilities.

Rev. Fr. Hilary Muheezangango, the Director of Caritas Kasanaensis, the social development arm of the Catholic Diocese of Kasana-Luweero, under which health services fall, said they have always had to send students out of Luweero to train as Nurses & Midwives.

Luweero Assistant Chief Administrative Officer-ACAO, Henry Musisi, says they intend to make arrangement to ensure that the nursing students receive practical training at Bombo Military Hospital, Luwero Hospital, Nnyimbwa HC4 and Kalagala HC4.

Officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony, Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere, the Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, says he is in support of the president’s call to improve the pay for scientists because of the absence of enough health workers across the country.

