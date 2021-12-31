Uncertainty shrouds special needs school in Bukomansimbi ahead of reopening

Bukomansimbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Misanvu Special Needs School in Bukomansimbi district may fail to reopen next month due to lack of instructional materials.

Anne Florence Nakabuye, the Deputy Head teacher says that the school in its current state can hardly conduct normal lessons to their learners if they are allowed to reopen as planned by the Ministry of Education.

She says the prolonged closure which was induced by the Covid-19 outbreak has left the school with no instructional materials after they were destroyed by rain, terminates, and rodents that invaded classrooms.

The school conducts lessons with the help of braille paper materials for totally blind teachers and learners, enlarged printed material for the partially blind which according to Nakabuye were all destroyed during the lockdown period.

She indicates that their instructional materials are very expensive and scarce on the market, which leaves the school in a state of uncertainty on when they will obtain the requirements to resume classes.

Nakabuye argues that although the Ministry of Education allowed headteachers to use their Capitation grant to prepare for reopening, the money is too little to cater for their school’s inadequacies apparently.

She has cried out to the Ministry of Education to consider special needs schools for a special facilitation package to enable them to meet the required standards to support normal reopening for classes.

Deogratias Bwanika, the Chairperson for Kibinge sub county acknowledges the challenges of the school. He however says that they have formally notified the district authorities about the state of the school and asked them directly to engage the Ministry of Education to have the gaps fixed ahead of the schools reopening.

Fred Nyenje, the Bukomansimbi LCV chairperson says their education officers are currently conducting assessments on the state of schools in the area which will form a basis for interventions.

URN