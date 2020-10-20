Uncalibrated thermometers pose a gap in COVID-19 screening – Experts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Medical experts have warned against the use of uncalibrated thermometers at schools which leaves learners and teachers open to Covid-19 risks.

This comes as some schools in their attempt to adhere to the set standard operating procedures have procured non-contact infrared thermometers that have not been set to measure temperature accurately.

At some of the schools that Uganda Radio Network reporters visited, the temperature guns as they are referred to seemed to be uncalibrated because they were giving a reading as low as 32.3 degrees Celsius. Normal body temperature should vary between 36 to 37 degrees celsius.

In some of the registration books at the entrance of the schools, the body temperatures were ranging between 32 and 34 degrees celsius which is far below the normal body temperature.

At Wampeewo Ntake Secondary School, two temperature guns gave different results for the same person. One gun being manned by the gatekeeper read 33.4 degrees while that of the teacher read 38.2.

Edward Ssekiziyivu, the assistant chairperson of Wampeewo Ntake Secondary School COVID-19 committee explains that when they bought the devices, they were advised to find somebody who could set them in the right ‘range’. Although this was done, according to him, he couldn’t explain the discrepancies in temperature readings.

Mulumba Wasswa, a mathematics teacher at Buganda Road Primary School says that he is not aware whether their thermometer was calibrated or not.

Wasswa however explains that during the orientation, they were only told that if a person’s reading is above 37, then he must be put in a separate room to rest for some time and if a fresh screening gives similar results, then they ought to call physicians from the nearby health unit.

Rogers Nambuli the Head Teacher at Nakasero Primary School noted that when they bought the temperature guns, they compared their reading with that of a clinical thermometer and established that they were giving the same readings.

Richard Tumwine, an expert in medical equipment advises schools to have their thermometers calibrated before being put to use. He however says that calibration should be done after at least three months.

Filbert Baguma, the Secretary-General Uganda National Teacher Union says that the issue of temperature guns was taken lightly yet their readings can expose the school community to infections. He also points out that due to limited budgets, there is a possibility that some schools could have procured substandard devices.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director of Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health says that screening for temperature is one of the ways of identifying COVID-19 suspected patients. However, since some schools are using thermometers that are not calibrated, the chances of learners being infected are high.

Dr Olaro says any temperature below 35 degrees is a sign of hypothermia. He says the moment a thermometer indicates someones temperature as 35 degrees yet they are fine, this should not be celebrated but rather looked at as a sign that the person is very cold or the thermometer is faulty.

“This is a critical issue that we cannot under look. I think there should be an arrangement where schools can be helped to have their infra-red thermometers calibrated,” says Olaro.

URN