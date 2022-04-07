UNBS, UCU sign MoU to create modules on quality standards for University students

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Bureau of Standards-UNBS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding-MoU with Uganda Christian University-UCU Mukono to start creating modules on quality standards for students across all universities in the country.

The MoU is aimed at promoting quality standards among all professionals at higher institutions of learning. David Livingstone Ebiru, the Executive Director of UNBS notes that they decided to choose UCU as one of their pilot institutions to start training and lecturing students on areas of quality standards.

“So that when students get out of the university, they appreciate quality standards in their life. As you are aware, these are future manufacturers, they are future innovators. They are future business people and entrepreneurs,” Ebiru said during the signing on Wednesday evening.

According to Ebiru, their target is to support universities to come up with curricula delivering core aspects of quality standards to students. He explained that they plan to roll out the program to other higher institutions of learning including both public and private.

Dr. Aaron Mushyengyezi, the UCU Vice-Chancellor says the MoU will enable their graduates with innovative ideas to establish long-lasting and acceptable products not only in the country but internationally.

“Students going out the world shall be able to champion the implementation of standards but also create a general quality culture in the country about quality standards,” Dr. Mushengyezi said.

He also notes that the collaboration will not need a lot of money since UNBS has volunteered to provide the necessary information free of charge and access various facilities where practical sessions are required. UCU is set to start applying quality standards and developing modules among others in the faculty of agricultural sciences, engineering, design and technology.

According to the MoU, part of the mentoring and coaching of the students in quality standards will also involve attaching them to UNBS accredited laboratories for quality analysis, analysis of product samples, and safety and quality aspects before they are certified.

