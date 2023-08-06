Sunday , August 6 2023
UNBS seizes over 500 substandard pneumatic tyres worth Shs150m

The Independent August 6, 2023 In The Magazine Leave a comment

Photo via @UNBSug

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Through its long operations against substandard tyres in the country, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) seized over 500 substandard pneumatic tyres worth Shs150 million from traders in downtown Kampala.

The operation is in line with the Bureau’s mandate aimed at enforcing standards in the protection of public health and safety, and that of the environment, from dangerous substandard products.

According to the UNBS Surveillance Officer who led the operation, Denis Odur, the operation follows recent public outcry and complaints about substandard tyres on the market as well as the increased accidents attributed to tyre failure in the recent past.

“We have discovered that several tyres are defective and some are poorly stored which compromises the quality of the tyres. When such tyres are used on motor vehicles, they can result in accidents for motorists.”

Other poor practices in handling tyres include poor packaging, transportation and storage during importation and distribution, which lead to degeneration in the quality of tyres posing a risk to the health and safety of the public and the environment.

UNBS thus developed standards to regulate the quality of tyres on the market and urges all manufacturers, importers, distributors, transporters, wholesalers and retailers of pneumatic tyres to ensure that their products meet the standards.

