Friday , October 16 2020
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / UNBS officials remanded over bribe from Mukamanayamba factory
Covid-19 Image

UNBS officials remanded over bribe from Mukamanayamba factory

The Independent October 15, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

UNBS Officials escorted by Police Officers at the Anti Corruption Court on Thursday.

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT |   Two  officials from Uganda National Bureau of Standards  have been remanded over soliciting a bribe of three million shillings from Mukamanayamba Factory, a manufacturer of Mukamanayamba energy drink.

The two, Shaka Vitalis an Inspector and  Norman Mwamula Methwellah , a Surveiilance  Officer, all employed at UNBS Mbarara Regional Office were on Thursday arraigned before the Anti Corruption Court on two  charges of corruption.

The duo  appeared before Grade one Magistrate Moses Nabende.

Court heard that  on August 6 2020, the two officials while at Mukamanayamba Factory Kibutama branch in Kabwohe  in Sheema District,  directly  solicited and obtained   a bribe of 3 million shillings from the branch Manager of Mukama Nayamba Factory. This was allegedly done in exchange for the officials to write a favourable report about the factory and not to close it after they had inspected it and found that its  hygiene was wanting.

But the accused denied the charges  and attempted to apply for bail . However the trial Magistrate Nabende couldn’t entertain their application as he said he wanted to first take his children to school and time had no time.

As a result, Nabende  remanded them until October 23 2020 when they will return.

The State Attorney Miriam Acio told court that investigations were complete .

According to the Criminal Investigations Department Spokesperson,  Charles Twine, the accused were arrested on the third time after they came to solicit for another bribe.

They first visited in July 2020 and found  the factory’s hygiene wanting and told the manager to give them ten million shillings for them to give him a grace period of three weeks to clean up the factory properly before they write a report that would lead to it’s closure.

But the officials reportedly negotiated and they were given six million shillings.

However, they came back to solicit for another bribe until on the third attempt when the Director of the Factory, Samuel Byaruhanga complained to police.

As a result , the detectives  attached to CID together with State House Anti Corruption Unit and the factory officials got three million shillings, marked it  and when the UNBS officials  came to solicit for another bribe ,it was given to them.

Twine added that when the UNBS officials were getting out of the factory, they were arrested and found with the monies they had used as a trap for them .

They were accordingly  brought to court for plea taking.

********

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved