UNBS closes City bakeries over poor hygiene

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has closed several bakeries belonging to top supermarkets around Kampala for failure to adhere to health standards.

The bakeries include that of Capital Shoppers in Ntinda and Nakawa branches, Tuskys supermarket Ntinda and Nansana branches, and Mega Standard on Burton Street. Others are S&S supermarket in Nkumba and Outlet bakery at freedom city.

In a statement issued by UNBS on Tuesday, the closed bakeries had filthy operating areas that put the lives of the consumers at risk.

The standards body posted pictures online showing dirty water, and unwashed utensils used to bake.

In a statement, UNBS said it held a sensitization meeting with the owners of the bakeries last October. It cautioned supermarket owners against poor hygiene and selling of products that are not certified.

Outside Kampala, the agency also closed several bakeries in Mbale, Arua and Masindi.

The standards body warned supermarkets to remove expired products from their shelves, ensure foodstuffs are not mixed with soap or perfumes.

URN