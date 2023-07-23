UNBS boss Ebiru faces knife over missing cash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Trade, Industries, and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa said that he will cause the suspension of David Livingstone Ebiru, the Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) over allegations of misappropriation of funds and misconduct.

This revelation came after he expressed shock at Ebiru still holding office despite having ordered the board to suspend him in June 2023.

Mwebesa disclosed this while appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE), which had summoned the bureau to respond to the Auditor General’s queries for the financial year ending June 2022.

On Wednesday, 19 July 2023, Ebiru confessed to bribing the Chairperson and Board of UNBS with Shs100 million to avoid his pending suspension.

Both the Inspectorate of Government (IG) and the Minister of Trade had recommended the suspension of the ED.