UN voices concern over military mobilization in Libya’s Tripoli

Mobilization of forces and movement of large convoys of armed groups have increased tensions in and around Tripoli

Tripoli, Libya | Xinhua | The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday expressed concern over the mobilization of armed groups that led to rising tensions in the capital Tripoli.

“UNSMIL is closely following with concern reports about the mobilization of forces and movement of large convoys of armed groups that have increased tensions in and around Tripoli,” the UNSMIL said in a statement.

The UNSMIL stresses once again the importance of preserving calm and stability in the country, calling on all parties to “refrain from any action that could lead to armed clashes,” said the statement.

Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on Libya Stephanie Williams on Thursday tweeted that she renewed her offer to “utilize the good offices of the United Nations to mediate and assist Libyans in finding a consensual way forward.”

Tension has been rising between the armed groups loyal to Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah and those loyal to Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha, the former interior minister.

The Libyan House of Representatives, or parliament, recently appointed a new government, led by Bashagha, to replace the Government of National Unity led by Dbeibah.

However, Dbeibah said his government would remain in office until an elected government is established. On Feb. 21, he announced a plan to hold general elections in June.

Xinhua