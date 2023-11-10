UN releases $25 million to respond to flooding in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia | Xinhua | UN humanitarians said on Thursday that they released 25 million U.S. dollars to jumpstart relief from the once-in-a-century flooding in Somalia that has already affected nearly 1.2 million people.

The United Nations and its partners estimate that 1.6 million people could be affected by flooding in the current rainy season from October to December, with 1.5 million hectares of farmland potentially being destroyed, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The newly released funds – 10 million dollars from the UN Central Emergency Fund (CERF) and 15 million dollars from the Somalia Humanitarian Fund – will support efforts to prevent loss of life, stem disease outbreaks and address food insecurity, said OCHA.

The CERF funds will help UN agencies and partners assist more than 280,000 people during the initial phase of the crisis, while the 15 million dollars from the Somalia Humanitarian Fund will support more than 420,000 people.

Somalia, which has been emerging from a historic drought, is one of many countries facing a heightened risk of flooding, drought, and extreme heat in the coming months spurred by the El Nino and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon, it said.

The Food and Agriculture Organization projects a flood event of a magnitude statistically likely only once in 100 years, with significant anticipated humanitarian impacts, said OCHA.

While all possible preparatory measures are being pursued, a flood of this magnitude can only be mitigated and not prevented. Early warning and early action can save lives and livelihoods. But large-scale displacement, increased humanitarian needs and further destruction of property remain likely, it said.

“Extreme weather linked to the ongoing El Nino risks further driving up humanitarian needs in already vulnerable communities in Somalia and many other places,” said UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths in a press release. “We know what the risks are, and we need to get ahead of these looming crises.”

The Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon, also known as the Indian Nino, is an irregular oscillation of sea surface temperatures in which the western Indian Ocean becomes alternately warmer and then colder than the eastern part of the ocean. ■