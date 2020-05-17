UN postpones all regional climate weeks to 2021

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Africa Climate week meeting which was to be held in Kampala Uganda has been pushed to 2021 over coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting which normally attracts African environmentalist and Climate Change expert should have taken place between 20-24th April but it was called off in March after the health Ministry insisted on quarantine requirements for visiting travelers.

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) therefore asked that events and workshops with participants from affected countries to be placed on hold so as not to contravene instructions from the Government of Uganda and for the safety and wellbeing of UN personnel working in Uganda.

It had been hoped that Uganda would still later in the year host the event as earlier planned.

A statement from UN Climate Change Secretariat’s Regional Collaboration Centre-Kampala confirms that the meeting will not take place this year. Uganda can however host the meeting next year but the exact date has not been confirmed due to the uncertainty over when the virus will be tamed to allow global travel.

About the Regional Climate Weeks

Regional Climate Weeks (RCWs) provide unique collaborative platforms where both governments and non-governmental organizations stakeholders gather to address climate issues under one umbrella.

Bringing together diverse stakeholders in the public and private sectors around a common goal of addressing climate change, is the main goal of the Regional Climate Weeks.

The events normally include series of events that provide space for a grassroots exchange of knowledge and best practices across the region on: Implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Global Climate Action (GCA).

Every year the Regional Climate Weeks are held in Africa, Latin-America and Caribbean, and Asia-Pacific.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak continues to evolve in the WHO African Region since the first case was reported on 25 February 2020 in Algeria. Since then, all Member States have reported COVID-19, with Lesotho reporting its first case on 13 May 2020.

