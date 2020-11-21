UN issues statement on Uganda

New York, US | THE INDEPENDENT | The UN Secretary General Aantonio Guterres has called for restraint in Uganda in the run up to the elections.

This follows reports of more than 30 killed in riots that came after the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

*****

FULL STATAMENT

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on Uganda

The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Uganda and is concerned over reports of violence and fatalities, following protests in Kampala. He conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General condemns all acts of violence and calls on the Ugandan authorities to ensure that all perpetrators of human rights violations are held accountable. He also calls for the immediate release of any individual who may have been arbitrarily arrested.

The Secretary-General calls on the security forces to act in accordance with the rule of law and human rights principles and refrain from using violence. He also urges all political leaders and their supporters to participate in the electoral process peacefully, in accordance with the relevant regulations, and to refrain from any incitement of violence or hate speech.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General