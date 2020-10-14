UN, Israel to set up joint regional space-based emergency support office

Jerusalem, Israel | XINHUA | Israel and the United Nations will establish a joint regional support office in Israel to manage states of emergency, the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology said Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) has selected the Earth and Planetary Image Facility at Ben-Gurion University as a partner in the project, in collaboration with the Israel Space Agency at the ministry.

On the basis of data collected from space, the new professional center will combine knowledge, experience and capabilities offered by countries to reduce risk situations and emergencies worldwide.

The collaboration will include emergency response management, creating capabilities on space-based technologies for disaster management, and disseminating methods and results from Earth observations.

UNOOSA works to promote international cooperation in the peaceful use and exploration of space, and in the utilization of space science and technology for sustainable economic and social development.

*********

XINHUA