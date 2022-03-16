UN General Assembly designates March 15 as Int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia

Resolution calls for strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels

United Nations | Xinhua | The General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution to designate March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The resolution calls for strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and beliefs.

It strongly deplores all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief and such acts directed against their places of worship, as well as all attacks on and in religious places, sites and shrines that are in violation of international law.

The resolution invites all member states, relevant organizations of the UN system, other international and regional organizations, and civil society, private sector and faith-based organizations to organize and support various high-visibility events aimed at effectively increasing awareness at all levels about curbing Islamophobia, and to observe the International Day in an appropriate manner.

*****

Xinhua