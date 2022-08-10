UN counter-terrorism chief urges non-military measures to address IS threat

United Nations | Xinhua | The persistent threat posed by the Islamic State (IS), also known as Da’esh, calls for non-military measures to counter terrorism, the United Nations counter-terrorism chief said on Tuesday.

“Despite its territorial defeat and subsequent leadership losses, Da’esh has continued to pose a threat to international peace and security, one that has been rising ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” UN Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told the Security Council during a briefing.

Da’esh and its affiliates continue to exploit conflict dynamics, governance fragilities and inequality to incite, plan and organize terrorist attacks. They continue to exploit pandemic-related restrictions and misuse digital spaces to intensify efforts to recruit sympathizers and attract resources, said Voronkov, who heads the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Although their active presence and activity are observed mostly in societies affected by violent conflict, Da’esh and its affiliates also seek to inspire or direct attacks in non-conflict zones to incite fear and project strength, he said.

“The persistence of the threat posed by Da’esh, as well as the magnitude of the challenges it poses, underline the importance of non-military measures to counter terrorism and to address its consequences,” Voronkov stressed.

He said that resolving the conflicts in which Da’esh and Al-Qaida thrive is necessary for creating the conditions to bring about their defeat.

“But if we are to rid ourselves of this scourge, we must also address the vulnerabilities, social grievances and inequality exploited by the group in the first place, as well as promoting and protecting human rights and the rule of law,” he concluded.