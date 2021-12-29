UN chief urges that recovery be “resolution for 2022”

United Nations | Xinhua | In his message for the New Year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged everyone to strive for recovery that benefits people, the planet, and prosperity.

“The world welcomes 2022 with our hopes for the future being tested by deepening poverty and worsening inequality… an unequal distribution of COVID vaccines… climate commitments that fall short, and by ongoing conflict, division, and misinformation,” lamented the top UN official.

These are “not just policy tests,” but “moral and real-life tests,” he added.

Yet, these are tests that everyone can pass “if we commit to making 2022 a year of recovery for all,” said the secretary-general.

Guterres then outlined how recovery should be carried out on each front.

It is imperative that every person be vaccinated against the pandemic, he said.

As for the economic recovery, the UN chief emphasized that wealthier countries must support the developing world with “financing, investment, and debt relief.”

Meanwhile, to heal the wounds of mistrust and division, he affirmed that a renewed focus should be placed on “science, facts, and reason.”

While conflict resolution calls for “a renewed spirit of dialogue, compromise, and reconciliation,” restoring the planet requires “climate commitments that parallel the scale and urgency of the crisis,” said Guterres.

Furthermore, the UN chief noted that “moments of great difficulty can also be moments of great opportunity to come together in solidarity” because they offer the chance “to unite behind solutions that can benefit all people. And to move forward together, with hope in what our human family can accomplish.”

“Together, let’s make recovery our resolution for 2022,” concluded the secretary-general. “I wish you all a happy and peaceful New Year.”

