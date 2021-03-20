UN chief congratulates new Tanzanian president

Suluhu first woman President in traditional East Africa

United Nations | Xinhua | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday congratulated Samia Suluhu Hassan on her inauguration as the first female president of Tanzania, said his chief spokesman.

“The secretary-general extends warm congratulations to Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan after her swearing-in today (Friday),” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman.

“The secretary-general looks forward to working with the president, including to support Tanzania’s efforts towards sustainable development,” he said in a brief statement.

Hassan was sworn in earlier in the day as the sixth president of the East African republic, following the sudden death of President John Magufuli.

According to the Constitution of Tanzania, Hassan will serve as president for the remainder of Magufuli’s five-year term that ends in 2025.

Hassan was Magufuli’s running mate when they were first elected in 2015, making her the first female vice president in the nation. They were re-elected to a second term in October 2020.

Hassan, 61, studied finance, economics, management and public administration before beginning her political career in 2000. She was elected to Tanzania’s parliament and held ministerial posts before becoming vice president.

Xinhua