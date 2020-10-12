Umukuka calls his purpoted successor for talks

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A few days after a parallel faction of the Bamasaba Cultural Institution elected Jude Mudoma as the new Bamasaba leader, the outgoing Umukuka Bob Mushikori has invited him for talks to iron out their differences amicably.

Mudoma was purportedly elected last week by some Bamasaba clan heads under the stewardship of Nelson Wedayila, the speaker of Bamasaba Cultural Institution on grounds that Mushikori’s five-year term of office expired on June 29th, 2020.

On Monday afternoon, Mathais Nabuteri, the Deputy Prime Minister Bamasaba Cultural Institution who read a statement from Mushikori’s office invited Wedayila’s faction for dialogue to end the stalemate that is likely to split the Bamasaba community.

He also explained that Mushikori’s term of office will expire in November this year to pave way for the election of his successor. However, Wedayila told URN that it is too late for the talks since they tried to dialogue in vain.

He revealed that they intend to petition court on Tuesday or Wednesday to allow them proceed with the installation of Mudoma as the new Bamasaba cultural leader. Mudoma told URN that he is ready to meet Mushikori to discuss his handover of office in peace.

URN