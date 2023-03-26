UMSC suspends creation of new Muslim districts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) suspended the creation of new Muslim districts across the country pending the performance evaluation of districts that were created in the recent past.

This was revealed by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje as part of his welcoming remarks in a meeting held in his office with a delegation of Muslim leaders from greater Bunyoro – Toro Muslim.

The delegation was led by regional assistant Sheikh Abdu Hakim Kirarira. The leaders had come to exchange developmental ideals with the Mufti.

“Our constitution is very clear on the factors that are considered for the creation of new Muslim districts. So, it isn’t meant to please some people that they are to become leaders rather bring services nearer to the communities,” Mubaje advised.

Mubaje further elaborated that most of the Muslim districts created in the recent past haven’t performed to the expectations

“Some of the Kadhis has not furnished us with any activity reports. So, based on that situation, we are planning for a field tour of the respective districts for fact-finding very soon,” he said.