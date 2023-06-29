UMSC introduces alternative to Parish Development Model

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mufti of Uganda, His Eminence Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubaje, has asked the government to provide support to their alternative Islamic parish development model.

Muslims have long complained that various government initiatives aimed at reducing poverty discriminate against them.

Programs such as Emyooga and the Parish Development Model-PDM offer loans with a low-interest rate. However, in accordance with Islamic teachings, interest is considered riba and is strictly prohibited under Islamic law. It is deemed haram, meaning forbidden, as it is seen as exploitative.

Sheikh Mubaje said that in order for Muslims to benefit, the program from the government must adhere to Islamic principles. He says that Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC has created an alternative to the parish development model that aligns with Islamic teachings.

Sheikh Mubaje was speaking to the Muslim community just before the Eid prayers held at the National Mosque in Old Kampala.

While the Mufti did not provide specific details about the alternative program, he said that they will be presenting it to the government for evaluation in the near future. He emphasized the importance of its acceptance to ensure that Muslims also reap the benefits of such initiatives.

Mufti’s comments come at a significant moment as the Parliament of Uganda recently passed the Financial Institutions Amendment Bill 2023. If the bill is signed into law by the president, it will create opportunities for borrowers to access interest-free loans through Islamic banking.

The introduction of Islamic banking in Uganda, where borrowers share profits and losses based on pre-agreed ratios, has been under consideration for over a decade.

The mufti also condemned the killings and gun violence that are taking a toll in different parts of the country leaving bloodshed, sorrow, and panic. He emphasized the need for an end to acts of violence and bloodshed, urging all individuals involved to seek peace and reconciliation. //Cue in; “Twenyamira nnyo…

On June 16th suspected rebels attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School killing 37 students and seven other members of the community. A week later five people from the family were hacked to death in Masaka.

Sheikh Imran Ssali, speaking in relation to Eid al-Adha celebrations, reminded Muslims of the obligation to sacrifice an animal as part of the commemoration. He emphasized that the activities would continue for the next three days and emphasized the importance of selecting healthy animals free from disease.

“We must also ensure that other essential requirements, such as the condition and age of the animal, are met. Sheep and goats should be at least one-year-old, while cows should be at least two years old,” said Sheikh Ssali.

Sheikh Ssali further said that the meat should be divided equally into three parts. One part should be kept for the family, another for friends, and the remaining portion should be distributed to the poor, irrespective of their religious affiliation.

Traditionally, Muslims sacrifice animals such as sheep, goats, buffalo, cattle, and camels on this day to honor the mercy of Allah, who spared Prophet Ibrahim from sacrificing his son, Ishmael.

