UMSC halts Kumi District Muslim Council activities

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC leadership has suspended the activities of Kumi District Muslim Council following an internal dispute between the Kadhi, Sheikh Abdul Wahab Kauta and the executive committee.

Recently, the joint session of Kumi Muslim District comprising the Executive Committee and College of Sheikhs chaired by the council chairperson, Abdallah Ebokorait resolved to suspend Sheikh Kauta for allegedly promoting disunity and disrespecting other leaders among other accusations.

According to Ebokorait, the meeting resolved that the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje appoints a new Kadhi. It is upon this background that the UMSC Secretary-General, Haji Ramadhan Mugalu has written directing the Kadhi to halt any council activities for two weeks until the headquarters intervene in the dispute.

In his May 2, 2022 letter, Mugalu says that a team from the headquarters will visit the district in two weeks time. Sheikh Kauta has called for calm and asked the Muslim community in the district to pray for peace and unity to prevail.

