UMSC electoral commission chairperson Wesswa suspended

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, on Friday, suspended the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Electoral Commission Chairperson Omar Muhammad Wesswa for extorting money from aspirants during the election.

Mubaje who is the Mufti of Uganda accused Wesswa of failure to avail the management of full reports concerning the concluded UMSC national-wide elections as was requested through the office of the Secretary-General.

He also accused him of failing to provide accountability for the finances availed for the exercise among others.

Mubaje noted in his suspension letter issued on Monday afternoon dated March 27, 2023, that the move he has taken will “pave way for uninterrupted and transparent investigations into a host of allegations levelled against” UMSC Electoral Commission Chairperson.

He explained that the findings of the investigations will form the basis of discussion for the UMSC Joint Session comprising the College of Eminent Sheikhs and the National Executive.

He said the last decision will be made by the General Assembly.

“As if that wasn’t enough, the management still reminded him to present to it explanations as to why the commission was heard collecting an unspecified amount of money from aspirants for various positions within the UMSC structures,” the letter reads.