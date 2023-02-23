UMSC dedicates Friday sermons to fighting homosexuality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC headquarters has designated Friday, February 24, 2023, to protest against homosexual practices in the country.

In a February 21, 2023 statement, Sheikh Imran Abdunoor Ssali, the UMSC Religious Affairs Secretary, directs all District Kadhis nationwide to ensure that their Friday sermons, radio, and television programs address the issue of homosexuality in the community.

Sheikh Ssali also directs the Kadhis to address press conferences denouncing the vice. Although the letter had directed the Kadhis to lead peaceful processions in their towns, Sheikh Ssali told URN that they have since dropped the item.

“After thorough discussions, management decided to drop the procession because it is not part of the Islamic practices,” he said. The protest by the Muslims comes amidst claims of the escalation of gay recruitment drives targeting young people.

Islam strictly prohibits as clearly stipulated in the Holy Quran Chapter 7:80-81, which declares it a great sin. “Verily, you practice your lusts on men instead of women. Nay, but you are a people transgressing beyond bounds (by committing great sins).” The move also comes days after the Interreligious Council of Uganda-IRCU issued a statement expressing concern about the increased promotion of the LGBTQ agenda in the country.

In their joint statement signed by Archbishop Kaziimba, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda, chairperson of Uganda Episcopal Conference, Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa, Pastor Joseph Serwadda, Bishop Joshua Lwere and Pastor Moses Ndimukika, president of the seventh-day church, the clerics urged Ugandans to resist the temptation to engage in such acts and protect African values and the sanctity of the family institution.

The leaders expressed concern that young people, mostly those in schools, have been lured into homosexuality with the promise of money, property, and a better future and sounded cautious against such temptations.

“We acknowledge the increasing economic hardships and other pressures that affect our families. As religious leaders, we encourage Ugandans and especially our young people to stand firm against temptations that may ruin their lives,” the statement read.

*****

URN