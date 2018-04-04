UMEME: Reckless lorry leads to damaged cars along Wilson Road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Power distributor Umeme has confirmed that no one was injured after two cars were damaged by a concrete electric pole on Wilson Road in Kampala on Wednesday.

No one was in the cars when the pole, that an eyewitnesses said was dragged down when a lorry hit nearby electric wires, fell down. “It’s a lorry that dragged the power lines bring down a concrete pole,” an eyewitness told Umeme officials who rushed to the scene as it caused a traffic jam on the usually busy street.

Umeme said in a statement that, luckily, the lines in the area were not ‘live’. “The area has full isolation of power line and the customers in that area are supplied from an underground network so the wires were not live,” the Umeme Operations Engineer Metro station on site confirmed.

The concrete pole currently supports street lighting for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

“Thankfully, no one was hurt and Uganda Police Force asked members of the public to stay away from the street while Umeme technical teams went to work. Less than an hour after the incident was reported, lanes in both directions had reopened,” Umeme said in a statement.

Umeme Media Relations officer Stephen Ilungole said they highly regret the Wilson street incident and urged the public to be vigilant at all times as the rainy season begins.