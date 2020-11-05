Umeme completes $3.4m Mukono electric circuit project

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Power distributor, Umeme has put to use the Mukono North substation after constructing lines to link the facility with consumers, it said in a Nov.05 media release.

The utility firm has erected poles and strung cables from the facility in the areas of Mukono including Mbalala, Katosi and Mpata.

It will construct four extra power lines from the substation to other areas within Mukono, it added.

The firm’s $3.4m (approx.Shs13bn) investment will provide National Water and Sewerage Corporation’s Katosi water station, Tian Tang, and Kampala Cement factories, among other industrial consumers of power, with reliable and quality power.

“Mbalala is an emerging industrial zone,” said the company’s Managing Director, Selestino Babungi. He added that power to the area was coming from Namanve in Kampala and by the time it would reach Mbalala, the quality would be low.

“Industrialists were complaining,” Babungi added. Mukono North substation is owned by the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL).

UETCL built it as part of the government’s industrialisation policy linked to the establishment of industrial parks and related economic activities.

UETCL transmits high voltage power from generation plants to its substations in different parts of Uganda.