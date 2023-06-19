ULGU introduces Order of Merit for ladies golf as 10 qualify for national side

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The Uganda Ladies Golf Union has introduced a Order of Merit in the Ladies game.

The move is meant to improve the game amongst the lady golfers in the country and also to determine the best lady golfers in the country at the same time help select according to the records on the course.

The ULGU had a national team qualifiers held last week at Entebbe Club, where 21 lady golfers played 36 holes and 18 holes at the Uganda Golf Club to select a side made of experience and youth ahead of international golf tournaments on the continent and beyond.

Mackline Nsenga, one of the new faces on the national team, sunk an ace at Ebb Club on hole 6 with a 9 Iron, using a Taylor Made 3 ball which was witnessed by Harriet Kitaka and Wendy Angu’ Deyo.

“We are glad that we have finished these qualifiers at both clubs and we would like to thank them for giving us the opportunity of carry out these qualifiers,” Doreen Mwesigye, the ULGU President said. “We have chosen a side of young and experienced lady golfers but at the same time we have introduced an Order of Merit which in a long way will go into improving the game at the ladies level.”

The side is made up of Eva Magala, Mackline Nsenga, Meron Kyomugisha, Judith Komugisha, Martha Babirye, Wendy Angu’deyo, Lilian Koowe, Harriet Kitaka and Resty Nalutaaya