Ukraine expects to export 43 mln tons of grain, oilseeds from this year’s crop

Kiev, Ukraine | Xinhua | Ukraine has the potential to export 43 million tons of grain and oilseeds from this year’s crop, an industry body said on Tuesday.

In 2023, Ukraine is expected to harvest 42.5 million tons of grain and 18.9 million tons of oilseeds, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club said in a statement.

In particular, the country’s corn output is forecasted to reach 21.1 million tons, while wheat harvest is expected to stand at 16.3 million tons, the statement said.

In 2022, Ukraine’s grain output fell 37 percent to 53.9 million tons, and oilseeds production was down 24 percent to 17.5 million tons. The country exported more than 50 million tons of grain, oilseeds and their by-products. ■