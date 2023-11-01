UK PM Rishi Sunak speaks out on AI risks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Artificial intelligence could help make it easier to build chemical and biological weapons, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned through a BCC news report. In a worst-case scenario, society could lose all control over AI, preventing it from being switched off, Sunak said.

While the potential for harm is disputed, we must not “put our heads in the sand” over AI risks, he argued. The PM said the technology was already creating jobs. He added that the development of the technology would catalyse economic growth and productivity, though admitted it would have an impact on the labour market. The prime minister’s speech on Thursday morning set out the capabilities and potential risks posed by AI – including cyber-attacks, fraud child sexual abuse, and more.