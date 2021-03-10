UGX 850M Kanungu fish project stalls

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 850 Million Shillings fish project for youth in Kanungu district is lying idle.

Located along Maizimera Road in Kihihi town council, the fish project which comprises eight fish ponds, six hatcheries and a machine to crush fish feeds was donated by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in May 2017 as one of his initiatives to promote the welfare and job creation among the youth.

Museveni directed Lucy Nakyobe, the State House comptroller to fund the project until the fish are mature enough for harvesting. Towards the harvesting period, the project was handed over to youth leaders under their umbrella Kanungu Youth Development Association (KAYODEA).

Last year, youth leaders harvested and sold fish worth 54 Million Shillings. However, since then, the youth leaders never accounted for the money they earned from the sold fish.

The surviving fish are currently stunted due to poor feeding, hatcheries empty and dry without either fish or water and the machine supposed to be processing fish feeds was grounded.

Reuben Asiimwe, a porter working on the project says that he has spent eight months without being paid his monthly wages. Asiimwe also says that police officers who were guarding the project withdrew after they were denied their pay.

According to Asiimwe, the youth leaders who were in charge of the project did not take the responsibility of restocking with young fish after harvesting.

Gad Ahimbisibwe Rugaaju, the Kanungu Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that investigations indicate that the fish project was allegedly heavily mismanaged by the youth leaders. The leaders include Martin Kafanta Atukwase, district youth council chairperson, Eliab Nasasira the Kanungu Youth Development Association (KAYODEA) project management committee chairperson, Amos Kaganga, Joshua Rukundo and Shamillah Nyiramahoro all councillors.

He explains that after selling fish from the first harvest, the youth leaders never took the responsibility for restocking, buying feeds to the remaining fish as well as paying porters and security.

When contacted, Atukwase denied ruining the project. He instead referred our reporter Nasasira who is the chairperson projects committee. Nasasira declined to comment on the matter arguing that he is not the spokesperson of the district youth council.

********

URN