UGX 500m maternity ward commissioned in Kitgum municipality

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum Municipal Council has commissioned the newly constructed modern Maternity block at Pandwong Health Center III in Pandwong Division.

The facility constructed at a tune of 513 Million Shillings was handed over by the contractor, 3MS Investment Ltd on Tuesday. The health facility also comprises of pediatric, female and male wards.

Doreen Adong, the in-charge of Pandwong Health Center III says the facility will help expectant mothers to undergo safe delivery. She notes that the old maternity unity lacked special equipment and designs for a labour suite something which will no longer be a problem at the new maternity block.

Adong, however, notes that they are still facing challenges of understaffing ever since the facility was upgraded from Health Center II to Health Center III. She says at the moment they are having workload since they lack senior clinical officers, Laboratory assistant, nursing and assistant nursing offices and two more midwives.

Patrick Ochan Ociti, the principal assistant town clerk says the Municipal council had intended to recruit personnel for the health facility in the last financial year but the COVID-19 pandemic affected the operation of the district service commission.

Out of the 12.4 Billion Shilling Kitgum, Municipal Council returned to the consolidated fund in the 2019/2020 financial year, 441 Million Shilling was meant for paying salaries after their recruitment new staffs.

Ociti, however, notes that money which had been taken back to the consolidated fund in the financial year 2019/2020 has been returned to the Municipal adding that process of recruitment has kick-started.

Amuli Kasugga, the Kitgum Deputy Resident District Commissioner advised the health workers to continue encouraging expectant mothers to seek maternal health services in health facilities to reduce maternal mortality.

According to Alfred Alexis Abonga, the Modern Maternity block was supposed to consist of a placenta pit but notes that the plan has been shifted for the second phase due to financial constraint.

Monthly, more 40 expectant mothers attend maternally and child health services at Pandwong Health Center III from areas of Pandwong division, Labongo Amida sub-county and others from neighbouring Pader district.

URN