UGX 2.9 billion solar water project lies idle in Soroti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 2.9 Billion Shillings solar water project is lying idle in Soroti district. In 2012, the Ministry of Water constructed the project to serve residents of Tubur town council and Atiba sub-county.

However, the project that was awarded to Zhongaho Overseas Construction Limited has remained idle due to the failure of the contractor to install solar panels to pump water to the tank.

John Otim, the LCI chairperson of Tubur ward A says that the site has become bushy and some pipes have started rusting.

“This is an abuse of government resources, how can you come and dump 2.9 billion shillings for this facility that has not caused any good impact for the people of Tubur, “he asked.

Bob Owiny, the councilor Tubur sub county says that they were hopeful that the project will address the challenge of access to water, but they are surprised that there hasn’t been any impact.

He says that schools such as Tubur Primary School, Achuna Primary, Aparisa Primary school have been affected by lack of water. He adds that school children are forced to trek several kilometers to fetch water.

Peter Edoru, the LCV chairperson Soroti says that he has several times informed the ministry officials about the stalled project, but there has been no response.

“This project started when I had not even become a councilor, up to now am the district chairperson but it has failed to work. Whenever I call the ministry of water officials, they keep giving us false hope, “he said.

Wang, the project engineer Zhongaho Construction Limited when contacted said the facility is non-functional due to a lack of solar panels.

Engineer Joseph Eyatu, the commissioner in charge of Rural Water Supply in the Ministry of Water and Environment when contacted advised the leaders of Soroti to be patient saying the project is still being worked on.

URN