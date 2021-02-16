UGX 1.8Bn project for mitigating Elegu foods stalls after MOU signing

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Shillings 1.8 billion project that was proposed by government to mitigate the flooding at Elegu border town in Amuru district is yet to kick off three years after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding-MOU.

In 2018, Amuru district signed an MOU with the Ministry of Trade and Industries to widen the River Unyama Banks and improve the drainage system at Elegu Town with funding from the Trade Mark East Africa in a bid to mitigate frequent flooding.

Elegu Town, which is found on the Uganda-South Sudan border town, suffers devastating floods when River Unyama bursts its banks and displaces thousands of residents and affects business. However, no work has been done since the signing of the MOU.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru District Chairman told URN in an interview that upon signing the MOU with the Ministry of Trade, a team of Engineers was dispatched to Elegu to carry out a feasibility study to pave way for the constructions but to date nothing has been done.

Elegu Town Council has a population of about 12,000 people but the places mainly affected by the disaster harbours between 4,000 to 5,000 residents mainly the business community. Lakony revealed that the frequent occurrence of floods has greatly affected its revenue base since Elegu Town Council is the biggest source of revenue for the district.

Julius Kasirye, the Project Manager for Border Export Zone –BEZ under the Ministry of Trade and Industries declined to respond to the matter when contacted by URN. Kasirye told URN that the Permanent Secretary or Trade Minister, are better placed to comment on the matter.

The recurrent floods have also delayed the construction of a bulk market in Elegu Town Council. The construction of the market, which is expected to contribute to the reduction of poverty in the region, was to start in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Shillings 2 billion has already earmarked for the works under the Project for Restoration of Livelihoods in Northern Uganda –PRELNOR.

URN